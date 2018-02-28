The Face of Empowerment

Dr. Sadie M. Winlock, Akron Urban League president and CEO, believes that returning to its roots can help the organization grow, build stronger community, long-lasting business relationships and transform lives.

The league, which will celebrate its 94th birthday this year, serves individuals through educational and employment programs and services. Winlock has expanded its educational and workforce development programs.

“None of that matters if people’s basic needs are not met,” Winlock says. “If people are hungry, don’t feel safe, and have no sense of trust, it is impossible to address their educational or employment needs. We’ve started all over by making sure our clients, the people who live in our communities, have food.”

The organization provides groceries to approximately 75 families a week for three weeks each month and offers a monthly community meal program. The league opened the first urban science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics after-school program in Summit County. Its Urban Garden will teach children to grow vegetables and start a farmers market.

Winlock wants to help people create new memories of the storied institution. “I want people to say, ‘Both my body and mind was fed at the urban league,’” she says.

