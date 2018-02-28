× Expand photo by Tylar Sutton

The Face of Financial Stability | New Horizon Federal Credit Union

Michael Heidenreich began working as a bank teller after high school and has been in the banking industry ever since. Now CEO of New Horizon Federal Credit Union, Heidenreich finds that continuing New Horizon’s strong history of service is the most rewarding part of his job.

“We make sure that we continually promote legendary service to our members while providing [for] their financial needs,” says Heidenreich.

First established in 1935, New Horizon has served as a community credit union for Summit County since 2013, striving to offer lower rates than other financial institutions.

New Horizon’s one-on-one service sets them apart. New Horizon staffers help their customers find the option — including home equity loans and individual retirement accounts — that will best suit them financially.

A young energetic staff at New Horizon is always ready to help. This high level of service, whether it be a niche or standard financial need, has kept customers returning for decades.

New Horizon Federal Credit Union | 180 Second St. SW, Barberton | 330-745-8897 | newhorizonfcu.com