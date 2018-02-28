× Expand photo by Tylar Sutton

The Face of The Fight Against Addiction | County of Summit ADM Board

The opiate epidemic that has devastated families everywhere is something that keeps Jerry Craig, executive director of the County of Summit ADM Board, up at night. “The dramatic increase in overdoses forced us to look at what we can do better to get people into treatment,” says Craig.

In 2017, the board coordinated Quick Response Teams (QRTs) in 10 Summit County communities. Made up of a police officer, medic and counselor, QRTs visit the homes of people who experience an overdose and provide support, information and a warm handoff to treatment. In 2017, 330 clients chose to get help after a QRT visit; of that number none have died of an overdose. “Community problems require community solutions. The collaboration between our local municipalities and treatment providers has been a powerful partnership that will continue to grow,” adds Craig.

The ADM Board, which helps over 56,000 people per year, also added 10 detox beds and 25 residential beds in the community, created the ADM Addiction Helpline and collaborated with over 550 citizens on the Opiate Task Force.

Craig adds, “Even one accidental overdose death is one too many, and we will continue to work to improve treatment options.”

County of Summit ADM Board | ADM addiction helpline: 330- 940-1133 | ADM crisis center: 330-996-7730