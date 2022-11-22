Then and Now: Pro Football Hall of Fame

When the Pro Football Hall of Fame closes, the busts talk to each other — that’s what inductee and late coach John Madden said he believes. That inspired new hall president Jim Porter to close the museum one night during enshrinement week, only allowing Hall of Famers into the bust gallery to toast with legends.

“One Hall of Famer told me that he still gets chills thinking about it,” says Porter, who started in fall 2021. “People whisper. That room has a reverence.”

His inductee-focused approach is upping participation, with 108 of the 184 living Hall of Famers attending the last enshrinement. Plus, there’s more fan engagement with the museum serving birthday cake for all 362 inductees and having Hall of Famers speak at local businesses and sign autographs at the store. And Canton is gaining traction with the new Centennial Plaza and the Hall of Fame Village opening attractions like a zip line.

Porter shares how the museum connects people with Canton’s roots as the birthplace of the NFL.

“I was the kid who was sitting on the wall when the enshrinement was on the steps. … I’m counting down the days till enshrinement — I couldn’t wait. I’m Canton through and through.

To have one [Hall of Famer] come into your business and say, Listen, this is what I came from, and this is how I achieved what I achieved, … that’s a powerful message.

Some fans paint their faces on Sunday. … From the second they get out of their car, they have this energized [museum] experience like they would at a tailgate party or walking into a stadium of 70,000 people.

All over Stark County, football brings communities together. They celebrate and commiserate it.

Football emulates life. … All these people are coming together for one goal — miracles happen in that huddle.”

— as told to Kelly Petryszyn