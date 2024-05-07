Under the Big Top

× Expand Summit Memory/Akron-Summit County Public Library and Esther Geiger

Akron, 1938

Levity helped those living through the Great Depression. These women found it performing in downtown Akron’s Billy Sells Circus in 1938.

Under the direction of Billy Bahnsen “Sells,” the show — with its trucks and billowing tent — featured everything from bears on leashes and stubborn donkeys to ragtag clowns and trick riders. Though no caged lions roll through today, Akronites can capture the three-ring magic with performers like local strongman Mark Burnett, who holds a world record for frying pan bending. Donning kilts and a handlebar mustache, his persona recalls the golden age of sideshows. For those who prefer the flashier, Kent-based entertainer Kate Starks performs with hoops and fire. The circus may not be in town, but there are plenty of local spectacles to witness.