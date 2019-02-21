‘90s Country Unplugged featuring Joe Diffie, Mark Chesnutt & Neal McCoy

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio

Country musicians Diffie, Chesnutt and McCoy come together on one stage, playing all of their hits and more in one amazingly entertaining acoustic event. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N., Canton. 7:30 p.m. $40-$70. cantonpalacetheatre.org

