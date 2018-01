1/26-1/28 “1984”

See Magical Theatre Company’s chilling depiction of man’s fate in a society where Big Brother is always watching, and individuality is forbidden. Witness the power of admonition – a power that seems to grow, not lessen, with the passage of time. Magical Theatre Co., 565 W. Tuscarawas Ave., Barberton. $14-$18. magicaltheatre.org