Through 3/18 “African American Masterpieces: Permanent Collection Highlights”% Important collections of African-American art are becoming more prevalent, and this exhibition celebrates works from the museum’s permanent collection. In conjunction with the wood carvings of Elijah Pierce, this exhibition showcases paintings and ceramics created between 1945 and 2010. Canton Museum of Art, 1001 Market Ave. N, Canton. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tues.-Thurs., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri. and Sat., 1-5 p.m. Sun. $6-$8, Free Thurs. cantonart.org
