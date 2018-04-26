4/26-7/22 “African Menagerie: The Inquisition”

In a spring family-oriented exhibit, the Canton Museum of Art presents the panoramic adventure “African Menagerie.” This touring exhibit lets audiences discover and explore the plight of African wildlife species. Featured is celebrated American artist Brian Jarvi, whose works have won numerous awards from national and international animal conservation agencies. Canton Museum of Art, 1001 Market Ave. N., Canton. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tues.-Thurs., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri. and Sat., 1-5 p.m. Sun. $6-$8, Free Thurs. cantonart.org