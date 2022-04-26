Take in work that juxtaposes traditional Asian subject matter with modern Western influences while telling the stories of artists from Taiwan, Japan, China and the United States. Canton Museum of Art, 1001 Market Ave. N, Canton. Tuesday-Thursday 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. & Sunday 1-5 p.m. Members free, $8 adult general admission. cantonart.org
“Asian Voices from the CMA Collection”
to
Canton Museum of Art 1001 Market Avenue North, Canton, Ohio 44702
Canton Museum of Art 1001 Market Avenue North, Canton, Ohio 44702
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330
Thursday
-
Art & ExhibitionsCVAC: Membership Exhibition
-
Friday
-
Art & ExhibitionsCVAC: Membership Exhibition
-
-
Theater & DanceWIT
-
Saturday
-
Events in The 330“Accessible Expressions Ohio”
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: