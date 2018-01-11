In this winner of the 2004 Tony Award “Triple Crown” for best musical, best score and best book, Princeton arrives in the city with big dreams and a tiny bank account, and has to move into a shabby apartment all the way out on Avenue Q. He and his neighbors struggle to find jobs, dates and his ever-elusive purpose in life. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. $20. For tickets and showtimes, visit akroncivic.com.
“Avenue Q”
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
