“Avenue Q”

Google Calendar - “Avenue Q” - 2018-01-11 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - “Avenue Q” - 2018-01-11 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “Avenue Q” - 2018-01-11 20:00:00 iCalendar - “Avenue Q” - 2018-01-11 20:00:00

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

In this winner of the 2004 Tony Award “Triple Crown” for best musical, best score and best book, Princeton arrives in the city with big dreams and a tiny bank account, and has to move into a shabby apartment all the way out on Avenue Q. He and his neighbors struggle to find jobs, dates and his ever-elusive purpose in life. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. $20. For tickets and showtimes, visit akroncivic.com.

Info
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
Google Calendar - “Avenue Q” - 2018-01-11 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - “Avenue Q” - 2018-01-11 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “Avenue Q” - 2018-01-11 20:00:00 iCalendar - “Avenue Q” - 2018-01-11 20:00:00

Tags

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

January 10, 2018

Thursday

January 11, 2018

Friday

January 12, 2018

Saturday

January 13, 2018

Sunday

January 14, 2018

Monday

January 15, 2018

Tuesday

January 16, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail