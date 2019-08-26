“Bingo The Winning Musical”

Once a year, Weathervane Playhouse plays host to a special-event, one-night-only benefit performance. This year, the “usual suspects” of Cleveland-area theater artists have chosen this splashy, zippy and fun new musical comedy about a group of die-hard bingo players who stop at nothing to make it to their weekly game. Weathervane Playhouse, 1301 Weathervane Lane, Akron. 7:30 p.m. $25. weathervaneplayhouse.com