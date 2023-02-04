“Blueing of the Light: The Gloaming”

View this exhibit by Jordi Rowe, with pieces including one made with oil, acrylic, pigment and spray paint on canvas. Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E, Massillon. Tuesday-Saturday 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. & Sunday 2-5 p.m. massillonmuseum.org

