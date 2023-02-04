View this exhibit by Jordi Rowe, with pieces including one made with oil, acrylic, pigment and spray paint on canvas. Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E, Massillon. Tuesday-Saturday 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. & Sunday 2-5 p.m. massillonmuseum.org
“Blueing of the Light: The Gloaming”
to
Massillon Museum 121 Lincoln Way East, Massillon, Ohio 44646
Massillon Museum 121 Lincoln Way East, Massillon, Ohio 44646
Art & Exhibitions
Thursday
-
Art & ExhibitionsCVAC: Winter Exhibition
-
Friday
-
Business & CareerLending Bee - Commercial vs. Residential Loan
-
Art & ExhibitionsCVAC: Winter Exhibition
-
Saturday
-
Business & CareerLending Bee - Commercial vs. Residential Loan
-
Events in The 330 Outdoor Activities SportsAkron Rotary's 33rd Chili Open Golf Classic
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: