Fearless, shameless and alluring, the Tony-nominated “Bonnie & Clyde,” from the legendary Frank Wildhorn (“Jekyll & Hyde,” “Civil War” and “Dracula”), is the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire country. “Bonnie & Clyde” is a thrilling and sexy musical with blues, gospel and rockabilly music. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $20. www.akroncivic.com.
“Bonnie & Clyde”
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
