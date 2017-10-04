Fearless, shameless and alluring, the Tony-nominated “Bonnie & Clyde,” from the legendary Frank Wildhorn (“Jekyll & Hyde,” “Civil War” and “Dracula”), is the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire country. “Bonnie & Clyde” is a thrilling and sexy musical with blues, gospel and rockabilly music. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $20. www.akroncivic.com.