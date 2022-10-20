Learn about the history of swing-style marching band. Massillon Museum, Paul Brown Museum Gallery, 121 Lincoln Way E, Massillon. Tuesday-Saturday 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. & Sunday 2-5 p.m. massillonmuseum.org
“Carry On: A Century of Swing”
to
Massillon Museum 121 Lincoln Way, Massillon, Ohio 44646
Massillon Museum 121 Lincoln Way, Massillon, Ohio 44646
Art & Exhibitions
Thursday
-
Events in The 330 Food & DrinkThe Penny Award at the AAF-Akron Annual Meeting
-
-
Art & Exhibitions“Carry On: A Century of Swing”
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink2022 HSSC Pup Crawl
-
Friday
-
Art & ExhibitionsCVAC: Student & Faculty Exhibition
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink2022 HSSC Pup Crawl
-
-
Art & Exhibitions“Carry On: A Century of Swing”
-
Saturday
-
Theater & Dance“Evil Dead: The Musical”
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsCVAC: Student & Faculty Exhibition
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Costume PartyOddmall: Hallowondrous
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: