“Choir Rehearsal: The Musical”

to Google Calendar - “Choir Rehearsal: The Musical” - 2019-07-21 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - “Choir Rehearsal: The Musical” - 2019-07-21 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “Choir Rehearsal: The Musical” - 2019-07-21 16:00:00 iCalendar - “Choir Rehearsal: The Musical” - 2019-07-21 16:00:00

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

So much happens at choir rehearsal — Hope is renewed, praises are released, relationships are restored, and heartaches are soothed. Of course, there is incredible harmony, the lost are redeemed, God’s people are encouraged, faith is refreshed, and forgiveness is freely given. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 4 p.m. $25. akroncivic.com

Info

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Events in The 330, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance, This & That
to Google Calendar - “Choir Rehearsal: The Musical” - 2019-07-21 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - “Choir Rehearsal: The Musical” - 2019-07-21 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “Choir Rehearsal: The Musical” - 2019-07-21 16:00:00 iCalendar - “Choir Rehearsal: The Musical” - 2019-07-21 16:00:00

Tags

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

July 17, 2019

Thursday

July 18, 2019

Friday

July 19, 2019

Saturday

July 20, 2019

  • Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That

    -

    Hoover Park

Sunday

July 21, 2019

Monday

July 22, 2019

Tuesday

July 23, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail