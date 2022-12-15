“Cinderella”

See this classic fairy tale with a modern twist performed by the Ohio Shakespeare Festival. Greystone Hall, 103 S. High St., Akron. 2 or 8 p.m. $5-$35. ohioshakespearefestival.com
Greystone Hall 103 S. High Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
