Legendary former Ohio State head coaches Tressel and Cooper are taking the stage to chronicle their time with the organization. There is a question-and-answer portion as well for the audience. Separate meet-and-greet tickets are available. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N., Canton. 7 p.m. $30-$100. cantonpalacetheatre.org
“Coaching Legends” featuring Jim Tressel and John Cooper
Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio
Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio View Map
