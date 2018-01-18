“Coaching Legends” featuring Jim Tressel and John Cooper

Google Calendar - “Coaching Legends” featuring Jim Tressel and John Cooper - 2018-01-18 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - “Coaching Legends” featuring Jim Tressel and John Cooper - 2018-01-18 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “Coaching Legends” featuring Jim Tressel and John Cooper - 2018-01-18 00:00:00 iCalendar - “Coaching Legends” featuring Jim Tressel and John Cooper - 2018-01-18 00:00:00

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio

Legendary former Ohio State head coaches Tressel and Cooper are taking the stage to chronicle their time with the organization. There is a question-and-answer portion as well for the audience. Separate meet-and-greet tickets are available. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N., Canton. 7 p.m. $30-$100. cantonpalacetheatre.org

Info
Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio View Map
Events in The 330, This & That
Google Calendar - “Coaching Legends” featuring Jim Tressel and John Cooper - 2018-01-18 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - “Coaching Legends” featuring Jim Tressel and John Cooper - 2018-01-18 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “Coaching Legends” featuring Jim Tressel and John Cooper - 2018-01-18 00:00:00 iCalendar - “Coaching Legends” featuring Jim Tressel and John Cooper - 2018-01-18 00:00:00

Tags

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

January 18, 2018

Friday

January 19, 2018

Saturday

January 20, 2018

Sunday

January 21, 2018

Monday

January 22, 2018

Tuesday

January 23, 2018

Wednesday

January 24, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail