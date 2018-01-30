This all-new production showcases every style of dance seen on ABC’s hit show, from sizzling salsas to elegant waltzes and high-energy group numbers. The show features your favorite dancers, including Lindsay Arnold, Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev plus Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Hayley Erbert and Brandon Armstrong. State Theatre, Playhouse Square, 1519 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. 7:30 p.m. $48-$75. playhousesquare.com
“Dancing with the Stars Live: Light Up the Night Tour”
State Theatre, Playhouse Square 1519 Euclild Ave., Cleveland, Ohio
State Theatre, Playhouse Square 1519 Euclild Ave., Cleveland, Ohio View Map
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
-
Concerts & Live MusicSinger/Songwriter Showcase with Jim Gill
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicSidewalk Prophets Concert
-
-
Events in The 330Pours and Pairings
-
-
Comedy Theater & DanceImprov Comedy Show- PNR Improv
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330Blu Jazz presents Huntertones
-
Events in The 330 This & ThatMurder Mystery Train: “High Stakes Hotel”
-
Monday
Tuesday
-
Food & Drink This & ThatDinner in the Valley: Alpine Ski Dinner
-
Concerts & Live Music This & ThatTuesday Musical: Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center
Wednesday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live: King for a Day!”