“Dancing with the Stars Live: Light Up the Night Tour”

This all-new production showcases every style of dance seen on ABC’s hit show, from sizzling salsas to elegant waltzes and high-energy group numbers. The show features your favorite dancers, including Lindsay Arnold, Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev plus Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Hayley Erbert and Brandon Armstrong. State Theatre, Playhouse Square, 1519 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. 7:30 p.m. $48-$75. playhousesquare.com