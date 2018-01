January 24@ 2 and 6 p.m.

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live: King for a Day!”

The grr-ific musical for little tigers and grown-ups alike is back with an all-new show. The hugely popular show based on the #1 PBS Kids series has delighted live audiences across the country. Now, in its third year of touring, your favorite characters are hopping back on board the Trolley and coming to Akron. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 2 and 6 p.m. $26-$75. akroncivic.com