“Elf” the Movie and Elfcon

Google Calendar - “Elf” the Movie and Elfcon - 2017-12-09 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - “Elf” the Movie and Elfcon - 2017-12-09 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “Elf” the Movie and Elfcon - 2017-12-09 12:00:00 iCalendar - “Elf” the Movie and Elfcon - 2017-12-09 12:00:00

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Join this free Lock 3 event to celebrate the showing of “Elf” the movie next door at the Akron Civic Theatre. Activities include a best “Elf” costume contest, an “Elf” trivia contest, and an “Elf” Etch-A-Sketch drawing contest. Lock 3 favorites such as ice-skating, Reindeer Run sled hill and Polar Putt-Putt are also open. Lock 3, 200 S. Main St., Akron. Noon-2 p.m. Free. lock3live.com

Info
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
“Elf” the Movie and Elfcon, Elfcon, Film, Kids & Family, This & That
Google Calendar - “Elf” the Movie and Elfcon - 2017-12-09 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - “Elf” the Movie and Elfcon - 2017-12-09 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “Elf” the Movie and Elfcon - 2017-12-09 12:00:00 iCalendar - “Elf” the Movie and Elfcon - 2017-12-09 12:00:00

Tags

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Monday

December 4, 2017

Tuesday

December 5, 2017

Wednesday

December 6, 2017

Thursday

December 7, 2017

Friday

December 8, 2017

Saturday

December 9, 2017

Sunday

December 10, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail