“Elf” the Movie and Elfcon

Join this free Lock 3 event to celebrate the showing of “Elf” the movie next door at the Akron Civic Theatre. Activities include a best “Elf” costume contest, an “Elf” trivia contest, and an “Elf” Etch-A-Sketch drawing contest. Lock 3 favorites such as ice-skating, Reindeer Run sled hill and Polar Putt-Putt are also open. Lock 3, 200 S. Main St., Akron. Noon-2 p.m. Free. lock3live.com