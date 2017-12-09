Join this free Lock 3 event to celebrate the showing of “Elf” the movie next door at the Akron Civic Theatre. Activities include a best “Elf” costume contest, an “Elf” trivia contest, and an “Elf” Etch-A-Sketch drawing contest. Lock 3 favorites such as ice-skating, Reindeer Run sled hill and Polar Putt-Putt are also open. Lock 3, 200 S. Main St., Akron. Noon-2 p.m. Free. lock3live.com
“Elf” the Movie and Elfcon
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Theater & DanceChristmas in Akron- The Musical
-
-
Theater & Dance“Camelot”
-
Tuesday
-
Concerts & Live Music This & ThatWorld Music Ensembles
Ludwig Recital Hall in the Music and Speech Center at Kent State University
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Theater & DanceChristmas in Akron- The Musical
-
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Theater & DanceChristmas in Akron- The Musical
-
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Fashion & Trunk ShowsAkron Zooo Trunk Show
-
-
Events in The 330 Labyrinth of the Solstice This & ThatLabyrinth of the Solstice
Friday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & DanceCanton Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330Holiday Hop in Hudson
-
-
Festivals & Fairs Outdoor Activities Talks & ReadingsHoliday Lantern Tours
-
-
Festivals & Fairs Outdoor Activities Talks & ReadingsHoliday Lantern Tours
-
Saturday
-
Art & Exhibitions Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“How the Grinch Stole Christmas”
-
Concerts & Live MusicORMACO Red-Eye Party Bus to New York City
-
-
“Elf” the Movie and Elfcon Elfcon Film Kids & Family This & That“Elf” the Movie and Elfcon
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live Music Led Zeppelin Experience TourJason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience
-
Kids & Family This & ThatWinter Bird Feeding
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Harmony Ringers present "Bells of Christmas"
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicORMACO Red-Eye Party Bus to New York City
-