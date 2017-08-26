“Glitter and Glow” Dance Party

Imagine a unique outdoor event where half the world sees things glittery and the other half sees things under a black light. Join this end-of-the-summer bash for the 18-and-over crowd and enjoy drinks and food that are themed according to the side of the room they are on, only to be split by a club DJ and an LED-lit dance floor. Fieldcrest Estate, 1346 Easthill (55th) St. S.E., N. Canton. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. $12. www.fieldcrestestate.com.