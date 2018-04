4/21 “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” in Concert

Two showings this day: 1 and 7 p.m.

Audiences can relive the magic of this beloved story in high definition on a 40-foot screen while the Akron Symphony Orchestra performs every note of John Williams’ unforgettable score live onstage. The University of Akron, EJ Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 1 and 7 p.m. $12.50-$60. akronsymphony.org