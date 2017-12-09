Enjoy a preview performance of this two-person, newly-vamped holiday classic performed with festive excitement by the Illusion Factory players. This holiday favorite by Dr. Seuss is appropriate for the whole family. The Illusion Factory, Summit Artspace, 140 E. Market St., Akron. 6 p.m. $10. For tickets, visit 330tix.com.
“How the Grinch Stole Christmas”
Summit Art Space 140 East Market St., Akron, Ohio 44308
