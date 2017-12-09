“How the Grinch Stole Christmas”

Google Calendar - “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” - 2017-12-09 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” - 2017-12-09 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” - 2017-12-09 00:00:00 iCalendar - “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” - 2017-12-09 00:00:00

Summit Art Space 140 East Market St., Akron, Ohio 44308

Enjoy a preview performance of this two-person, newly-vamped holiday classic performed with festive excitement by the Illusion Factory players. This holiday favorite by Dr. Seuss is appropriate for the whole family. The Illusion Factory, Summit Artspace, 140 E. Market St., Akron. 6 p.m. $10. For tickets, visit 330tix.com.

Info
Summit Art Space 140 East Market St., Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance, This & That
Google Calendar - “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” - 2017-12-09 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” - 2017-12-09 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” - 2017-12-09 00:00:00 iCalendar - “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” - 2017-12-09 00:00:00

Tags

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Monday

December 4, 2017

Tuesday

December 5, 2017

Wednesday

December 6, 2017

Thursday

December 7, 2017

Friday

December 8, 2017

Saturday

December 9, 2017

Sunday

December 10, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail