“Into Light Project Ohio: Continuing the Conversation”

to

Massillon Museum 121 Lincoln Way, Massillon, Ohio 44646

This exhibit uses portraits by Heather Bullach and Theresa Clower to humanize people and remove the stigma associated with the disease of addiction. Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E, Massillon. Tuesday-Saturday 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. & Sunday 2-5 p.m. massillonmuseum.org

Info

Massillon Museum 121 Lincoln Way, Massillon, Ohio 44646
Art & Exhibitions
to
Google Calendar - “Into Light Project Ohio: Continuing the Conversation” - 2022-11-12 09:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - “Into Light Project Ohio: Continuing the Conversation” - 2022-11-12 09:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - “Into Light Project Ohio: Continuing the Conversation” - 2022-11-12 09:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - “Into Light Project Ohio: Continuing the Conversation” - 2022-11-12 09:30:00 ical

Tags

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer22

Calendar of events

Thursday

November 10, 2022

Friday

November 11, 2022

Saturday

November 12, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

tix

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required