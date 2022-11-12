This exhibit uses portraits by Heather Bullach and Theresa Clower to humanize people and remove the stigma associated with the disease of addiction. Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E, Massillon. Tuesday-Saturday 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. & Sunday 2-5 p.m. massillonmuseum.org
“Into Light Project Ohio: Continuing the Conversation”
to
Massillon Museum 121 Lincoln Way, Massillon, Ohio 44646
