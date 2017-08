Once a year, Weathervane Playhouse plays host to a one-night-only benefit performance. This year, their theater artists have chosen a hilarious send-up of a Judge Judy-like reality-TV star, Judge Jackie Justice, with all proceeds benefiting CANAPI or Community AIDS Network/Akron Pride Initiative. Weathervane Playhouse, 1301 Weathervane Lane, Akron. 7:30 p.m. $22. www.weathervaneplayhouse.com.