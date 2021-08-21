This exhibit features the wearable art by this Canton-based artist. Massillon Museum, Studio M Gallery, 121 Lincoln Way E, Massillon. Tuesday-Saturday 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday 2-5 p.m. Free. massillonmuseum.org
“Judi Krew: Hoard Couture, Where Art Meets Fashion”
to
Massillon Museum 121 Lincoln Way, Massillon, Ohio 44646
Massillon Museum 121 Lincoln Way, Massillon, Ohio 44646
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330
Wednesday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & DanceDisney FROZEN Kids: Summit Choral Society Summer Music Camp
-
-
Theater & Dance"This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing"
-
Thursday
-
Theater & Dance"Altar Boyz"
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink Home & GardenCooking at Cabinet-S-Top: Pierogi Making Demonstration
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Outdoor ActivitiesDowntown @ Dusk - 15 60 75 Numbers Band
-
Friday
-
Theater & Dance"Altar Boyz"
-
-
Theater & Dance"This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing"
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: