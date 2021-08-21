“Judi Krew:  Hoard Couture, Where Art Meets Fashion”

Massillon Museum 121 Lincoln Way, Massillon, Ohio 44646

This exhibit features the wearable art by this Canton-based artist. Massillon Museum, Studio M Gallery, 121 Lincoln Way E, Massillon. Tuesday-Saturday 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday 2-5 p.m. Free. massillonmuseum.org

