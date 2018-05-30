Through 9/2 “Katharine Hepburn: Dressed for Stage and Screen”% This unique exhibition displays performance costumes from the stage productions “The Philadelphia Story,” “Without Love and Coco,” and classic films such as “Adam’s Rib” and “Stage Door.” Hepburn’s signature look of tailored beige trousers and linen jackets is featured along with vintage posters, playbills, photos and other related artifacts that illustrate Hepburn’s 66-year career. Kent State University Museum, 515 Hilltop Drive, Kent. kent.edu/museum