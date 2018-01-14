A special concert by this Americana-roots folk-country blues band is paired beautifully with a traveling medicine show depicting some of the greatest tall tales. Don’t miss these minstrels, these weavers of tall tales, all told with music and laughter. Magical Theatre Company, 565 W. Tuscarawas Ave., Barberton. 2:30 p.m. $7-$12. magicaltheatre.org
“Larger Than Life: American Tall Tales and the Magnificent Goat Brothers”
Magical Theatre Company 565 Tuscarawas Ave, Barberton, Ohio
Magical Theatre Company 565 Tuscarawas Ave, Barberton, Ohio View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
Monday
Tuesday
-
Kids & Family This & ThatKinderealm: Animal Tails
Wednesday
Thursday
-
Concerts & Live MusicBlu Jazz Jam with Theron Brown
Friday
-
Kids & Family This & ThatMovie Night: “Moana”
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicVince Neil of Mötley Crüe
Saturday
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Bridal This & ThatToday’s Bride Wedding Show
-
-
BridalToday's Bride Show
-
-
Kids & Family This & ThatiSkate Akron Party and Skating Lessons
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Theater & Dance“Larger Than Life: American Tall Tales and the Magnificent Goat Brothers”