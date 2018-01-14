“Larger Than Life: American Tall Tales and the Magnificent Goat Brothers”

Magical Theatre Company 565 Tuscarawas Ave, Barberton, Ohio

A special concert by this Americana-roots folk-country blues band is paired beautifully with a traveling medicine show depicting some of the greatest tall tales. Don’t miss these minstrels, these weavers of tall tales, all told with music and laughter. Magical Theatre Company, 565 W. Tuscarawas Ave., Barberton. 2:30 p.m. $7-$12. magicaltheatre.org

Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
