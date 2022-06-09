Porthouse Aerial 2.jpg
“Little Shop of Horrors”

6/16-7/2 “Little Shop of Horrors”  Watch this performance, directed by Terri Kent, on select dates to see the story of Seymour Krelborn and his carnivorous plant, Audrey II, based on the film by Roger Corman. Porthouse Theatre, 3143 O’Neil Road, Cuyahoga Falls. 2 p.m. or 8 p.m. porthousetheatre.com

Porthouse Theatre 1145 W. Steels Corners Road, Akron, Ohio 44221
