Winner of multiple 2009 Tony Awards and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize, “Next to Normal” is a rock musical powerhouse that transports audiences into the minds and hearts of the Goodman family as they navigate the ins and outs of bipolar disorder, depression, grief, marriage and adolescence. Porthouse Theatre, 3143 O’Neil Road, Cuyahoga Falls. $22-$40. kent.edu/porthouse