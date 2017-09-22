“Our Town” by Thornton Wilder

to Google Calendar - “Our Town” by Thornton Wilder - 2017-09-22 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - “Our Town” by Thornton Wilder - 2017-09-22 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “Our Town” by Thornton Wilder - 2017-09-22 00:00:00 iCalendar - “Our Town” by Thornton Wilder - 2017-09-22 00:00:00

Haddad Theatre/Broadway Hall 144 N. Broadway St., City of Medina, Ohio 44256

Medina County Show Biz Company presents, “Our Town” by Thornton Wilder

Thornton Wilder’s OUR TOWN embraced the nature of small town living in America in the early 20th Century. Grover’s Corners is not meant to be a perfect town -- it faces economic and social issues, and is populated by a number of less-than-exemplary characters -- but it is meant to be a microcosm that reveals deeper truths about humanity itself. Using minimal sets and props, and utilizing the “Stage Manager” as narrator who directly addresses the audience, Wilder used the inherent artificiality of the theatrical form to connect the audience more directly with the story

Tickets available at 330TIX.com

Info
Haddad Theatre/Broadway Hall 144 N. Broadway St., City of Medina, Ohio 44256 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Theater & Dance
to Google Calendar - “Our Town” by Thornton Wilder - 2017-09-22 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - “Our Town” by Thornton Wilder - 2017-09-22 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “Our Town” by Thornton Wilder - 2017-09-22 00:00:00 iCalendar - “Our Town” by Thornton Wilder - 2017-09-22 00:00:00

Tags

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

September 13, 2017

Thursday

September 14, 2017

Friday

September 15, 2017

Saturday

September 16, 2017

Sunday

September 17, 2017

Monday

September 18, 2017

Tuesday

September 19, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

Restaurant Search