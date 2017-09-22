Medina County Show Biz Company presents, “Our Town” by Thornton Wilder

Thornton Wilder’s OUR TOWN embraced the nature of small town living in America in the early 20th Century. Grover’s Corners is not meant to be a perfect town -- it faces economic and social issues, and is populated by a number of less-than-exemplary characters -- but it is meant to be a microcosm that reveals deeper truths about humanity itself. Using minimal sets and props, and utilizing the “Stage Manager” as narrator who directly addresses the audience, Wilder used the inherent artificiality of the theatrical form to connect the audience more directly with the story

