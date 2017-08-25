“People, Places Things” Opening Reception

The portraiture work of Laura Bidwell, black-and-white abstract scenes of Chris Felver and bright, pop-like travel photographs of Rita Montlack will create an exciting and diverse exhibition to open the fall season at Harris-Stanton’s Cleveland gallery. Meg Harris will introduce the artists, who will give a brief talk during the reception. Harris-Stanton Gallery, 1370 W. Ninth St., Cleveland. 5:30-8 p.m. Free. www.harrisstantongallery.com.