“PJ Masks Live”: Time To Be A Hero

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

“PJ Masks Live” is a super-heroic, brand-new live musical, featuring the trio from your favorite TV series. Watch Catboy, Owlette and Gekko as they try to save the day from the sneaky villains, Romeo, Night Ninja and Luna Girl. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. akroncivic.com

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
