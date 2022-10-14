Catch this Magical Theatre Company performance by James DeVita on select dates. Magical Theatre, 565 Tuscarawas Ave., Barberton. 2 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. $18-$20. magicaltheatre.org
“The Amazing Lemonade Girl”
to
Magical Theatre Company 565 Tuscarawas Ave, Barberton, Ohio
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
Thursday
