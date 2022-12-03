Watch this classic holiday show performed by Ballet Theatre of Ohio. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 2 p.m. or 7 p.m. $40-$50. akroncivic.com
“The Nutcracker”
to
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Theater & Dance
Thursday
-
Concerts & Live MusicJIM BALLARD & NATE VAILL - 12/01/2022
-
-
Art & Exhibitions“Into Light Project Ohio: Continuing the Conversation”
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Home & GardenHHM's 2022 Holiday - Peace, Laughter, Love: Tidings From Akron
-
Concerts & Live MusicKENMORE WINTER BREAK! MUSIC FESTIVAL - 12/02/2022 & 12/03/2022
-
Saturday
-
Theater & Dance“Scrooge! The Musical”
-
-
Food & DrinkFalls Cancer Club Cookie Walk
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: