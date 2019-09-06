“The Revolutionist”

Rubber City Theatre 243 Furnace St. , Akron, Ohio

9/6-9/22 “The Revolutionist”  Four strong and beautiful women lose their heads in this irreverent, girl power comedy set during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror. This grand and dream-tweaked comedy is about violence and legacy, art and activism, feminism and terrorism, compatriots and chosen sisters, and how to change the world. Rubber City Theatre, 243 Furnace St., Akron. $23-$25. For tickets and showtimes, visit rubbercitytheatre.com.

Rubber City Theatre 243 Furnace St. , Akron, Ohio
