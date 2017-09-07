“The Shape of Things” at Harris-Stanton Gallery

to Google Calendar - “The Shape of Things” at Harris-Stanton Gallery - 2017-09-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - “The Shape of Things” at Harris-Stanton Gallery - 2017-09-07 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “The Shape of Things” at Harris-Stanton Gallery - 2017-09-07 00:00:00 iCalendar - “The Shape of Things” at Harris-Stanton Gallery - 2017-09-07 00:00:00

Harris Stanton Gallery 2301 West Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44313

The Harris Stanton Galleries are pleased to present an exciting fall exhibition series featuring artists working in a variety of media. New paintings by Christine Ries and sculptures by Tara Lynn will be exhibited at the Akron gallery through 10/21. Harris-Stanton Gallery, 2301 W. Market St., Akron. 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tues.-Fri., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. www.harrisstantongallery.com.

Info
Harris Stanton Gallery 2301 West Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44313 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
to Google Calendar - “The Shape of Things” at Harris-Stanton Gallery - 2017-09-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - “The Shape of Things” at Harris-Stanton Gallery - 2017-09-07 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “The Shape of Things” at Harris-Stanton Gallery - 2017-09-07 00:00:00 iCalendar - “The Shape of Things” at Harris-Stanton Gallery - 2017-09-07 00:00:00

Tags

connect

                                                    

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

August 30, 2017

Thursday

August 31, 2017

Friday

September 1, 2017

Saturday

September 2, 2017

Sunday

September 3, 2017

  • -

    The alley behind Main Street Cafe , 17 Public Square, Medina, Ohio 44256

Monday

September 4, 2017

Tuesday

September 5, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

Restaurant Search