The Harris Stanton Galleries are pleased to present an exciting fall exhibition series featuring artists working in a variety of media. New paintings by Christine Ries and sculptures by Tara Lynn will be exhibited at the Akron gallery through 10/21. Harris-Stanton Gallery, 2301 W. Market St., Akron. 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tues.-Fri., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. www.harrisstantongallery.com.
“The Shape of Things” at Harris-Stanton Gallery
Harris Stanton Gallery 2301 West Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44313
Harris Stanton Gallery 2301 West Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44313 View Map
