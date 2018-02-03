“The Vagina Monologues”

V-Day is a global activist movement to stop violence against women and girls. V-Day University of Akron is sponsored by the Women’s studies Program and the Women’s and Gender Resource Program at the University of Akron. Proceeds benefit the Rape Crisis Center of Medina and Summit Counties. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 8 p.m. $10. uakron.edu