Emerson Drive

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

A part of the country music scene since signing its first record deal in 2001, this band’s first two singles, “I Should Be Sleeping” and “Fall into Me,” peaked in the Top 5 on the Billboard charts, but the career-changing song “Moments” gave the band its first No. 1 single in the U.S. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 8 p.m. $35. uakron.edu

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
