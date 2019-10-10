Hoarders: Burying to Survive

Liberty Park Nature Center 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg, Ohio

Join a naturalist for a short presentation followed by a hike along Black Bear Trail to discover the fascinating lives of nature's hoarders: squirrels. Good for spree credit. Liberty Park, Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Events in The 330, Kids & Family, This & That
