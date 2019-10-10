Pack a picnic supper, blanket or chairs and join these free, family-friendly outdoor movie nights on the north lawn. Concessions are available for sale with proceeds benefiting the Carriage House fund. The University of Akron, Hower House Museum, 60 Fir Hill, Akron. 9 p.m. Free. howerhouse.org
Thursday Night Movies at the Hower House Northlawn Cinema: Double Feature of “Little Shop of Horrors” and “Night of the Living Dead”
Hower House 60 Fir Hill, Akron, Ohio 44325
Thursday
-
-
-
-
-
-
Friday
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Saturday
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Sunday
-
-
-
-
-
-
Monday
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tuesday
-
-
-
-
-
-
Wednesday
-
-
-
-
