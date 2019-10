Ohio Shakespeare Festival: “Frankenstein”

A brilliant, idealistic young scientist discovers the source of life itself. Blinded by his discovery, he attempts to create a being in his own image without recognizing that his creation will have his own set of wants, needs and demands. Soon his dream becomes a nightmare. Greystone Hall, 103 S. High St., Akron. 8 p.m. $20. ohioshakespearefestival.com