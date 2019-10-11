Jilly’s presents Zero Defex, Psyclones and Tufted Puffins

to Google Calendar - Jilly’s presents Zero Defex, Psyclones and Tufted Puffins - 2019-10-11 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jilly’s presents Zero Defex, Psyclones and Tufted Puffins - 2019-10-11 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jilly’s presents Zero Defex, Psyclones and Tufted Puffins - 2019-10-11 20:00:00 iCalendar - Jilly’s presents Zero Defex, Psyclones and Tufted Puffins - 2019-10-11 20:00:00

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Three hardcore regional bands come together for a high energy blending of garage punk and rock ‘n’ roll. Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. Free. jillysmusicroom.com

Info

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, This & That
to Google Calendar - Jilly’s presents Zero Defex, Psyclones and Tufted Puffins - 2019-10-11 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jilly’s presents Zero Defex, Psyclones and Tufted Puffins - 2019-10-11 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jilly’s presents Zero Defex, Psyclones and Tufted Puffins - 2019-10-11 20:00:00 iCalendar - Jilly’s presents Zero Defex, Psyclones and Tufted Puffins - 2019-10-11 20:00:00

Tags

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

October 10, 2019

Friday

October 11, 2019

Saturday

October 12, 2019

Sunday

October 13, 2019

Monday

October 14, 2019

Tuesday

October 15, 2019

Wednesday

October 16, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail