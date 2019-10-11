Pints & Pies: The Akron Craft Beer Festival presented by Wayside Furniture

to Google Calendar - Pints & Pies: The Akron Craft Beer Festival presented by Wayside Furniture - 2019-10-11 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pints & Pies: The Akron Craft Beer Festival presented by Wayside Furniture - 2019-10-11 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pints & Pies: The Akron Craft Beer Festival presented by Wayside Furniture - 2019-10-11 20:00:00 iCalendar - Pints & Pies: The Akron Craft Beer Festival presented by Wayside Furniture - 2019-10-11 20:00:00

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

A spin-off of the Akron Craft Beer Festival, Pints & Pies takes the love of craft brews to a new level with handcrafted beers paired with samples of locally made, artisan-style pizza pies, savory pies and sweet pies. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. High St., Akron. 8 p.m. $30-$40. akroncivic.com

Info

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Events in The 330, Food & Drink, This & That
to Google Calendar - Pints & Pies: The Akron Craft Beer Festival presented by Wayside Furniture - 2019-10-11 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pints & Pies: The Akron Craft Beer Festival presented by Wayside Furniture - 2019-10-11 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pints & Pies: The Akron Craft Beer Festival presented by Wayside Furniture - 2019-10-11 20:00:00 iCalendar - Pints & Pies: The Akron Craft Beer Festival presented by Wayside Furniture - 2019-10-11 20:00:00

Tags

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

October 10, 2019

Friday

October 11, 2019

Saturday

October 12, 2019

Sunday

October 13, 2019

Monday

October 14, 2019

Tuesday

October 15, 2019

Wednesday

October 16, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail