Pints & Pies: The Akron Craft Beer Festival presented by Wayside Furniture

A spin-off of the Akron Craft Beer Festival, Pints & Pies takes the love of craft brews to a new level with handcrafted beers paired with samples of locally made, artisan-style pizza pies, savory pies and sweet pies. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. High St., Akron. 8 p.m. $30-$40. akroncivic.com