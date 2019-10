Maize Valley’s Oktoberfest

This fall event features both Oktoberfest beer and Pumpkin Cannon Ale, a fall favorite. All of the fall festivities will be in full swing including wagon rides, pig races, corn maze, pumpkin patch, pumpkin cannon, German food and more. Maize Valley Winery & Craft Brewery, 6193 Edison St. NE, Hartville. For details, visit maizevalley.com.