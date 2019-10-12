Book Release Party: “If This Wallpaper Could Talk”

January Paints 394 W. Exchange St., Akron, Ohio 44302

Join Knight Arts Challenge winners Karen Starr and Shane Wynn for the release party of their new book that celebrates the quirky style and people of Akron through the mediums of wallpaper, storytelling and photography. The evening includes book sales and signings, music, food, a photo op, themed cocktails and more. Come dressed in your favorite wallpaper-pattern-inspired outfit. January Paint and Wallpaper, 394 W. Exchange St., Akron. 4-7 p.m. Free. hazeltreeinteriors.com

January Paints 394 W. Exchange St., Akron, Ohio 44302
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, This & That
