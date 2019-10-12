The Canton Symphony opens the season with a piece by American contemporary composer Jennifer Higdon and her gorgeous blue cathedral, with 15-year-old Eva Gevorgyan from Russia and her interpretation of Grieg’s Piano Concerto. Concert Prelude with Assistant Conductor Matthew Jenkins Jaroszewicz starts at 6:30 p.m. Umstattd Performing Arts Hall, Zimmermann Symphony Center, 2323 17th St. NW, Canton. 7:30 p.m. $28-$48. cantonsymphony.org