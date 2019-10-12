Grieg’s Piano Concerto

to Google Calendar - Grieg’s Piano Concerto - 2019-10-12 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Grieg’s Piano Concerto - 2019-10-12 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Grieg’s Piano Concerto - 2019-10-12 19:30:00 iCalendar - Grieg’s Piano Concerto - 2019-10-12 19:30:00

Zimmermann Symphony Center, Umstattd Performing Arts Hall 2331 17th St NW, City of Canton, Ohio 44708

The Canton Symphony opens the season with a piece by American contemporary composer Jennifer Higdon and her gorgeous blue cathedral, with 15-year-old Eva Gevorgyan from Russia and her interpretation of Grieg’s Piano Concerto. Concert Prelude with Assistant Conductor Matthew Jenkins Jaroszewicz starts at 6:30 p.m. Umstattd Performing Arts Hall, Zimmermann Symphony Center, 2323 17th St. NW, Canton. 7:30 p.m. $28-$48. cantonsymphony.org

Info

Zimmermann Symphony Center, Umstattd Performing Arts Hall 2331 17th St NW, City of Canton, Ohio 44708 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Kids & Family, This & That
to Google Calendar - Grieg’s Piano Concerto - 2019-10-12 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Grieg’s Piano Concerto - 2019-10-12 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Grieg’s Piano Concerto - 2019-10-12 19:30:00 iCalendar - Grieg’s Piano Concerto - 2019-10-12 19:30:00

Tags

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

October 10, 2019

Friday

October 11, 2019

Saturday

October 12, 2019

Sunday

October 13, 2019

Monday

October 14, 2019

Tuesday

October 15, 2019

Wednesday

October 16, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail