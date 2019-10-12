Voices in the Valley presents Blues, Bourbon and Barbeque

Some of your favorite blues artists from Akron and Cleveland meet on the G.A.R. Hall Stage. Austin Walkin’ Cane, Kristine Jackson, Jon Mosey and Mike Lenz are great friends mixing it up with blues tunes penned by some of the greats. Purchase presale tickets and enjoy dinner. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 8 p.m. $15-$20. peninsulahistory.org