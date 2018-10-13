Second annual Casino Night

to Google Calendar - Second annual Casino Night - 2018-10-13 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Second annual Casino Night - 2018-10-13 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Second annual Casino Night - 2018-10-13 17:30:00 iCalendar - Second annual Casino Night - 2018-10-13 17:30:00

The Trailhead at Cascade Locks 21 W. North St., Akron, Ohio 44304

10/13 Second annual Casino Night% The Autism Society of Greater Akron proudly presents its second annual Casino Night, a speakeasy-themed evening being held to raise $40,000 for its community-based programs. Join an after-party at Lock 15 Brewery. Attendees must be 21 years or over. The Trailhead at Cascade Locks, 21 W. North St., Akron. 5:30 p.m. $75-$250. autismakron.org

Info
The Trailhead at Cascade Locks 21 W. North St., Akron, Ohio 44304
Charity & Fundraisers, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, This & That
to Google Calendar - Second annual Casino Night - 2018-10-13 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Second annual Casino Night - 2018-10-13 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Second annual Casino Night - 2018-10-13 17:30:00 iCalendar - Second annual Casino Night - 2018-10-13 17:30:00

Tags

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

October 10, 2018

Thursday

October 11, 2018

Friday

October 12, 2018

Saturday

October 13, 2018

  • Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That

    -

    Akron Zoo

Sunday

October 14, 2018

  • Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That

    -

    Akron Zoo

Monday

October 15, 2018

  • Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That

    -

    Akron Zoo

Tuesday

October 16, 2018

  • Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That

    -

    Akron Zoo

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail