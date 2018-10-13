10/13 Second annual Casino Night% The Autism Society of Greater Akron proudly presents its second annual Casino Night, a speakeasy-themed evening being held to raise $40,000 for its community-based programs. Join an after-party at Lock 15 Brewery. Attendees must be 21 years or over. The Trailhead at Cascade Locks, 21 W. North St., Akron. 5:30 p.m. $75-$250. autismakron.org